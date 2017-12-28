Snow returns overnight with bitter cold following

After a few days of brutal cold in Siouxland we were able to get some warmer temperatures into the area.



Highs reached the teens and 20s; after how warm much of the month has been it may be a little surprising to be happy with this but it is definitely an improvement.



After getting some sunshine in the afternoon clouds have started moving in and will continue to do so as we go through the evening.



Snow chances kick in during the overnight hours and will be with us for much of our Friday.



South and west of Sioux City look to get less than an inch of snow.



Near Sioux City toward Storm Lake should expect 1-3 inches while areas to the north and east of Sheldon and Storm Lake look like 3-5 inches with isolated higher amounts.



Though winds won't be blustery, the snow will be light and fluffy resulting in some blowing and drifting and some difficult driving conditions.



Another quick round of light snow moves in late Saturday into the nighttime hours with around an inch possible for much of the area.



Temperatures plummet starting Friday night and we look to stay below zero through early Tuesday.



Wind chills could hit -40 by Monday morning; frostbite can occur in just ten minutes in these conditions.



Finally some slightly warmer weather moves in Tuesday with highs in the teens.