Cyclones want to send the seniors out on top

The Cyclones are just two days away from playing in the Liberty bowl, their first bowl game in five seasons.

Thursday, they spoke with the media about their postseason challenge against the 10-2 Memphis Tigers.

In Matt Campbell's second season at the helm, the Cyclones shocked the country.

Two top five wins against Oklahoma and TCU put Iowa State in the national spotlight this season.

But, as all Cyclone fans know, it hasn't always been that way.

The last time Iowa State played in a bowl game was 2012 in a Liberty Bowl loss to Tulsa.

The last time they won - 2009 in the Insight Bowl.

Capping off a resurgent Cyclone season with a win for the seniors is all that's on the players' minds.

"It means a lot, it means everything if you ask me," said Sophomore running back David Montgomery. "Just because what they sacrificed these past couple years and not having much success and us being able to start it and catapult it, you know, just to leave those guys off right is the biggest thing here. I'm going to leave it all out on the field. I'm going to leave it all out for those guys because they deserve it."

"To be really down and honestly, saddened to even go out and there and play sometimes, to not have the confidence to be able to turn it around," said senior wide receiver Allen Lazard. "To go out there and get that win, I think it would just, solidify, for us seniors to be able to stick it out, to battle through the adversity that we've been through."

Kyle Kempt, Allen Lazard, and Joel Lanning are among the Cyclones who will play their last game in the cardinal and gold on Saturday.

Kickoff from Memphis is at 11:30 a.m.