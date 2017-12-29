"Fight like Faustina" event raises money for transplant patient - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

"Fight like Faustina" event raises money for transplant patient

By Carl Norquist, Producer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Christmas may be over, but Texas Roadhouse was filled with lots of green clothing tonight.

Family and friends wearing green "Fight like Faustina" shirts poured into the restaurant to raise money for 15-year old Maria Faustina Wilmes

Maria received a heart and lung transplant in Omaha, Nebraska earlier this month.

Texas Roadhouse donated a portion of tonight's proceeds to the Children's Organ Transplant Association, or COTA, which helps families like Maria's. 

"Tonight the response has been overwhelmingly awesome." says family member Laurie Bentson "A lot of people have come out and we really appreciate the support."

There is another fundraiser scheduled for January 14. It's a Spaghetti Dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall, in the Wilmes' hometown of South Sioux City, Nebraska.

