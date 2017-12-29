Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of Siouxland

** Wind Chill Advisory for Holt Co. from 2 AM to 1 PM Saturday**

**Winter Weather Advisory for parts of NE Siouxland from Friday AM to Friday Evening**

After a little relief from the bone-chilling cold yesterday, the cold and snow are back for our Friday. Snow is expected to begin early this morning from NW to SE with snow becoming moderate at times. Accumulations will range from less than an inch south and west of Sioux City with more as you progress north and east. Near Sioux City toward Storm Lake should expect 1-3 inches while areas to the north and east of Sheldon and Storm Lake look like 3-5 inches with isolated higher amounts. Some locations near the Iowa Great Lakes and along the Minnesota border could see amounts near half a foot so continue to monitor us for the latest.

The winds will not be all that strong with this system but visibility could become low at times, especially with patchy blowing snow. Another disturbance sparks up some by late in the day Saturday snow moves in late Saturday lasting into the nighttime hours. Around one inch of snow is possible. Much colder air is reinforced in the region behind these systems with highs expected to bottom out Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures plummet and we're expected about a 72 hour stretch of sub-zero conditions so make sure you're taking precautions. Wind chills could hit -40 by Monday morning; frostbite can occur in just ten minutes in these conditions. Finally some moderating begins to take shape heading into the mid to latter half of next week with highs rising back into the teens. High pressure looks to dominate which will keep us quiet along with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer