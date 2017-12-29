UPDATE: Missing Sioux County teens found safe in Montana

We're learning more tonight about the missing Orange city teens who were found safe late this evening.

A member of the family contacted KTIV and has confirmed Samantha Zeutenhorst and Ellie North traveled as far west as Montana.

When Samantha, a diabetic, ran out of insulin she called for help.

Samantha's father has since traveled to Montana to retrieve his daughter and the car. The father of Ellie will also be making the trip.

Previous:

Two 16-year old girls who went missing earlier today have been found and they are safe.

Just after 9 tonight, the Sioux County Sheriff's Department sent out an alert, indicating the teens have been located.

Officer Chad Vanravenswaay, from the Orange City Police Department, called KTIV at 9:30pm and says since the girls are juveniles, no other information can be released.

Previous:

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on two teenage girls who have gone missing.

16-year old's Samantha Zeutenhorst and Ellie North were last seen in Orange City, Iowa, in a black 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix.

The vehicle had an Iowa license plate DPA561.

The alert from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office was issued shortly after 1 a.m. Friday.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 712-737-3307.