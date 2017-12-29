Iowa State Patrol warns drivers of slick conditions - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa State Patrol warns drivers of slick conditions

By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
Iowa State Patrolman, Trooper John Farley, says that the weather has already affected drivers on Friday.

"It's pretty bad, there's no doubt about it," said Iowa State Patrol, Trooper John Farley. "The snowfall isn't great totals, but the blowing conditions has caused the real traffic problems. Limited visibility, the slick roads, the overpasses and bridges- they're very slick. So we want to make sure people are on top of that."

Trooper Farley says that I-29 from Woodbury County north, as well as Highway 75 to Le Mars have bad road conditions.

He also adds that New Years Eve's weather will make the roads slick, and advises to always have a plan for a ride home.

