Lawsuit filed over new surgical center

A surgical center in Sioux City is suing a group of physicians that are current and former members of it's operation.

Pierce Street Same Day Surgery filed a civil suit petition against seven people associated with Tri-State Specialists.

In the petition filed in Woodbury County Court, Pierce Street claims the seven people violated a mutual operating agreement.

They say each have some involvement with Tri-State's new Riverview Surgical Center under construction in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

In the court filings, Pierce Street says the Operating Agreement prohibits other interests during membership, and a year after a member leaves.

They say Riverview has been actively recruiting physicians and nurses from Pierce Street

Pierce Street Same Day Surgery sent a statement to KTIV It says, in part:

"All of the services that are planned to be offered by Riverview are duplicative of the services already being provided by Pierce Street. Siouxland doesn't need another facility, like Riverview, that would create unnecessary capacity and costs.Those costs are passed onto patients, local businesses, and taxpayers. The duplication would increase health care costs for everyone."

Tri-State Specialists also released a statement saying, in part:

"We at Tri-State Specialists have reviewed and dispute the allegations in the lawsuit recently filed by Pierce Street Same Day Surgery, against it and other parties, over the planned development of the Riverview Surgical Center. We believe the filing of the lawsuit was unfortunate and the allegations to be merit-less, and we look forward to challenging the lawsuit in the appropriate setting."

Tri-State plans to open the near 30-million-dollar surgical center by March of 2019.

A hearing is scheduled in Woodbury County District Court at 9 a.m. on January 10th.