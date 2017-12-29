Lanning hopes to finish ISU career with bowl win - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Lanning hopes to finish ISU career with bowl win

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Joel Lanning will play his final game for Iowa State on Saturday. Joel Lanning will play his final game for Iowa State on Saturday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KTIV) -

Iowa State will face Memphis in the Liberty Bowl Saturday morning. It will be one last go-around for 21 Cyclone seniors. That includes one who's had an impact on both sides of the ball, and was the heart of ISU this season.

Joel Lanning has had a banner year in his first season as a linebacker, leading the team with 110 tackles and earning All-American honors.
    
But Lanning didn't totally abandon the offensive side of the ball, with touchdowns rushing and throwing this season.
    
Lanning has been Iowa State's iron-man, he's helped turn around the Cyclone program, and he wants to go out with a win.

"It would mean everything," said Lanning. "It's kind of why you want to go to the postseason - you want to play in a bowl game and win that bowl game, and hoist the trophy at the end of the game."

"I'm just so happy for those guys to be able to capitalize on their career," said Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. "In 15, 20 years from now, to be able to come back and bring their families back here and say, 'you know what, I was a part of this,' that part's really rewarding."

The Liberty Bowl kicks off Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

