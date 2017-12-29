Bitter cold pushes in for New Year holiday weekend - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bitter cold pushes in for New Year holiday weekend

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Snow fell across Siouxland Friday morning lasting into the afternoon.

The highest totals were seen in our northeastern cities with up to five inches falling.

The snow will wrap up during the evening hours and the cold moves back in with a vengeance.

Temperatures will fall to near -10 overnight with wind chills near -30.

Temperatures will stay below zero until midday on Tuesday.

Wind chills will fall to near -45 New Year's Eve night with a record low very possible.

More light snow looks to move in Saturday evening into the overnight hours.

Up to an inch is possible with this round.

After this we'll be looking at dry conditions for the rest of the period.

Temperatures will finally start to warm up some on Tuesday afternoon as we return to the teens.

