Montgomery running hard for Iowa State

Iowa State will take the field for the final time this season on Saturday, facing Memphis in the Liberty Bowl.

The Cyclones' David Montgomery has emerged as one of college football's best running backs, and he's hoping to help ISU to their first bowl win since 2009.

Always moving, never stopping, Montgomery is the engine that keeps Iowa State chugging.

"When your best players are your hardest workers, then all of a sudden your program has a chance to become something special, and David gives that to Iowa State football," said Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell.

"Whatever the situation calls for I'm willing to do," said Montgomery. "I'm just trying to make sure I get what I need to get for my team."

Montgomery, who leads the nation in yards after contact, and leads the Cyclones with 1,100 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, will be looking to lead Iowa State to their first bowl win in seven years.

"Memphis is a great team, just watching film on those guys," said Montgomery. "Definitely a good team, but I feel like we're a good team to, so best man win."

Another thing Montgomery excels at is ball security, which could be huge Saturday. Memphis is a top 10 team when it comes to picking up fumbles. Iowa State, meanwhile, can become the first team in NCAA history to complete an entire season without losing a single fumble.

"That's a credit to our kids to be honest, their ability to focus to maintain the football," said Campbell. "That's something that we can control. We talk a lot about control our controllables and that's something that our kids have done a great job."

Hanging on to the ball, and getting Montgomery going will be a key to a win on Saturday, and he says all that takes is the right frame of mind.

"Control what we can control," said Montgomery. "Run what we run. Play how we play. It should handle itself."

Iowa State held a pep rally Friday at Autozone Park, the home to Memphis' Triple-A baseball team. Cyclone fans filled the 10-thousand seat park to the brim, while Iowa State players and coaches got fans ready for the game.



The Liberty Bowl kicks off Saturday at 11:30 a.m.