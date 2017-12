Friday saw snow flying across the area especially during the morning and early afternoon.



The highest totals were seen in northeast Siouxland.



Laurens picked up 5.5 inches while Milford and Graettinger both saw 5 inches.



Other areas saw a little bit less.



This includes Sutherland which landed at 3.5 inches.



In Sioux City amounts stayed below one inch with Sioux Gateway Airport reporting two tenths and eight tenths measured on the north side outside the KTIV studio.