Wild Hill Honey owners send thanks for generous donations

Justin Engelhardt and his wife, owners of Wild Hill Honey, are victims of a recent vandalism that destroyed their honey-making business.

The story went public, and the community responded:

In a Facebook post they said:

"Thank you to everyone for your generous contributions and your amazing show of support. Because of you, we will be able to continue our business in the spring. We are deeply moved by your compassion. Between the contributions and the equipment we were able to salvage, our needs have been met. There are so many great causes to support. Our wish is that this spirit of compassion will be used to help others now. All fundraisers for Wild Hill Honey are now closed. Thank you."

For the full story, you can go here: http://www.ktiv.com/story/37155453/2017/12/28/vandals-leave-honey-business-owners-with-60000-worth-of-damage