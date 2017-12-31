Musketeers beat Lincoln for fourth-straight win

Matt Jurusik had 39 saves as the Musketeers beat Lincoln on Saturday, 2-1.

Cole Koepke scored the game-winning goal in the final seconds, Matt Jurusik had 39 saves and the Musketeers beat Lincoln on Saturday, 2-1, for their fourth-straight win.

With the score knotted at one in the waning seconds, Koepke found the back of the net with 1.9 seconds to play. It was Koepke's team-leading 10th goal of the season.

Dylan Mills opened the scoring for the Musketeers, with a second-period goal to break a scoreless tie.

Phillippe Lapointe netted the equalizer a minute into the third period, setting the stage for Koepke's late heroics.

Jurusik was a star on Saturday, saving 39 of 40 shots. He kept Lincoln off the scoreboard for five Stars power play chances, four of them coming in the first period. Jurusik has allowed just five goals during the Musketeers' four-game win streak.

Sioux City is back in action on Sunday for their annual New Year's Eve game. The Muskies will host Omaha at 7:05 p.m.