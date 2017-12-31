Musketeers beat Lincoln for fourth-straight win - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Musketeers beat Lincoln for fourth-straight win

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Matt Jurusik had 39 saves as the Musketeers beat Lincoln on Saturday, 2-1. Matt Jurusik had 39 saves as the Musketeers beat Lincoln on Saturday, 2-1.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Cole Koepke scored the game-winning goal in the final seconds, Matt Jurusik had 39 saves and the Musketeers beat Lincoln on Saturday, 2-1, for their fourth-straight win.

With the score knotted at one in the waning seconds, Koepke found the back of the net with 1.9 seconds to play. It was Koepke's team-leading 10th goal of the season.

Dylan Mills opened the scoring for the Musketeers, with a second-period goal to break a scoreless tie.

Phillippe Lapointe netted the equalizer a minute into the third period, setting the stage for Koepke's late heroics.

Jurusik was a star on Saturday, saving 39 of 40 shots. He kept Lincoln off the scoreboard for five Stars power play chances, four of them coming in the first period. Jurusik has allowed just five goals during the Musketeers' four-game win streak.

Sioux City is back in action on Sunday for their annual New Year's Eve game. The Muskies will host Omaha at 7:05 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.