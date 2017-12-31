Suspect ID'd after Deputy killed outside of Denver

UPDATE:

A man identified by a law enforcement official as the gunman who killed a suburban Denver sheriff's deputy and wounded four others early Sunday posted repeated online rants against law enforcement in the area.

The law enforcement official told The Associated Press that Matthew Riehl was the man who shot the five deputies and two civilians as the officers responded to a complaint at the apartment in Douglas County, just outside of Denver.

The official had been briefed on the investigation but spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the case publicly.

A YouTube user identified as Matthew Riehl posted a YouTube video Dec. 13 calling for the firing of Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock and railing against him in highly personal terms.

PREVIOUS:

Authorities say deputies wounded in a barrage of gunfire inside a Denver area apartment were forced to give up on a slain colleague and crawl to safety.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock says three deputies and a police officer who was shot and injured in the Sunday morning shooting went down within seconds of each other.

He says they tried to pull 29-year-old Deputy Zackari Parrish, who had already been shot, out of the line of further gunfire but their own injuries hampered their efforts.

All five were investigating reports of a disturbance around 5:15 a.m. at the home, which had been the subject of a noise complaint four hours earlier.

