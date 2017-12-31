Cold reaches peak New Year's Eve night with slow improvement after

The last day of 2017 was another in a chain of brutally cold days with temperatures staying subzero throughout the area.



Wind chills of -30 were common and, with clear skies in place, the most dangerous cold is still in store for the overnight hours.



Record lows look likely as we drop into the -20s for lows; the record in Sioux City is -20 from 1974.



Wind chills could approach -45; please layer up if going out tonight and take all precautions to have a safe New Year's celebration.



Small improvement takes place with wind chills in the -10 to -20 range through New Year's Day though temperatures return to the double digits below zero Monday night.



All of Siouxland finally gets above freezing on Tuesday with highs in the mid teens.



We will stay well below average for this time of year though through the work week.



We'll have a small chance for snow Thursday night but otherwise the week will be dry.



Signs of warmer weather appear by the weekend as we look to get close to average Saturday and Sunday.