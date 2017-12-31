Muskies close 2017 with fifth-straight win

The Musketeers overcame a 47-save night from Omaha goaltender Zach Driscoll, Sioux City scored twice late and the Muskies beat the Lancers in overtime on Sunday, 2-1.

Omaha got on the board in the first period, off the stick of Mathieu De St. Phalle. The Musketeers just traded De St. Phalle to Omaha on Dec. 23, in exchange for Aaron Grounds.

The second period was all Muskies, but it didn't translate to the scoreboard. Sioux City fired 31 shots at Driscoll in the second period, but Driscoll saved all of them. The Musketeers had a 37-5 shots advantage after two periods.

But in the third, Brady Ferner finally got Sioux City on the scoresheet, scoring his second goal of the season. The game was knotted at one after regulation.

Despite the stellar night from Driscoll, Sioux City got the last laugh. In overtime, Parker Ford netted the game-winner. Ford also assisted on Ferner's goal in the third period.

The Musketeers' final shots advantage was 49-12.

The win is the Musketeers' fifth-straight to close 2017. Sioux City returns to action Friday at Tri-City at 7:35 p.m.

