5 things to know about the 2018 Nebraska legislative session

Nebraska lawmakers kick off the 2018 session on Wednesday with looming state budget challenges
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Nebraska lawmakers will kick off a new session on Wednesday with looming state budget challenges likely to take most of their attention.

The short, 60-day session could pressure senators to try to pass more legislation quickly but could also invite the kind of gridlock that has plagued the one-house Legislature for the last several years. Lawmakers and Gov. Pete Ricketts will work to balance the budget and cut taxes even as the state faces a projected $173.3 million revenue shortfall in the current two-year budget cycle.

The session will be the last for at least six senators who can't run again because of term limits and one who plans to step down after his term ends. Another 16 of the 49 senators are up for re-election in November.

