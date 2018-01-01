Airbnb says rentals more than doubled in Nebraska in 2017

The online lodging rental company Airbnb says business doubled in Nebraska in 2017.

Nebraska users hosted about 46,000 guests in 2017 and generated $4.3 million revenue. That was 107 percent of the previous year. Most of the lodging activity was in Omaha, which always draws large crows for Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting and the College World Series.

Omaha Airbnb hosts generated $2.7 million on 27,000 stays. Lincoln hosts accounted for more than 6,100 stays and more than $480,000 in income.