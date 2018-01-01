Nebraska Game and Parks offers tips for safe ice fishing - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska Game and Parks offers tips for safe ice fishing

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission wants anglers to check the thickness of the ice before venturing out to catch a few fish this winter.

The commission says at least 4 inches of clear, solid ice is needed to support a person ice fishing. Other recommendations include fishing with another person, wearing a life jacket and telling a family member or friend where you'll be fishing before venturing out.

The commission also says all ice anglers should carry ice picks around their necks and have long rope handy.

