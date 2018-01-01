Dangerous cold to begin 2018

**Wind Chill Warning for all of Siouxland through noon Monday**

Happy New Year!! We closed down 2017 on an extremely cold note and we're beginning 2018 with that similar feeling. Sunshine will prevail but dangerous, Arctic air is still pouring into the region and highs look to remain sub-zero yet again for New Year's Day. Temperatures to start will be in the 20s below zero, with Sioux City start off near -23, breaking a record of -20 set back in 1974. Wind chill values will be near 45 below making frostbite possible in as little as 10 minutes on exposed skin.

Lows once again bottom out tonight in the teens and 20s below 0 so please continue to layer up and limit exposure to the frigid cold. By Tuesday, SW flow begins to kick in out ahead of a front which will help us climb back toward 20° which is still below average. Highs fall back into the teens Wednesday through Friday as high pressure builds back in ushering colder temperatures but a nice rebound looks to occur for our first weekend of 2018 with highs finally closing in on average and above by Sunday into next week. Temperatures climb back into the 20s Saturday with middle 30s anticipated by Sunday afternoon. Conditions look to remain dry and quiet with our next chance of precip. not until Sunday with a chance of a wintry mix possible.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer