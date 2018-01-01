Donations sought for Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Donations sought for Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

People are being encouraged to make tax-deductible donations to the Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund to help fund projects that benefit the state's many species.

Officials say the donations are matched with other grants so that $1 donated becomes $4 for aiding wildlife.

Projects include improving at-risk species' habitat, keeping common species common through prairie restorations and invasive species removal, and preventing future endangered species listings by funding reintroduction projects.

Go online at Outdoornebraska.gov/wildlifeconservationfund to donate or get more information about the Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund.
 

