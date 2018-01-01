Nebraska I-80 interchange causes cities to fight over land - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska I-80 interchange causes cities to fight over land

Gretna, NE (AP) -

A future Interstate 80 interchange is stirring up drama in an eastern Nebraska county.

Gretna and Papillion city officials have been struggling to come to an agreement about sharing the area around the interchange.

The area is in high demand because Nebraska Highway 50 is flourishing and the area could provide cities with more space to expand.

Gretna annexed land around the future interchange last month.

Gretna officials hope to use the area for retail and mixed-use development or for a business and office park development.

Sarpy County has filed a lawsuit challenging the city's annexation.

Much of the county has been divided in boundary agreements between five cities, which limits where cities can grow.
 

