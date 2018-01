People looking to ringing in the new year with a trip down Cone park will have to wait.

Officials with the city and Cone Park have closed down the park for Monday due to the dangerously cold temperatures.

Its the second day in a row the park has been closed due to weather conditions.

Officials with Cone Park say anyone with a reservation for Monday will get a household credit, or can have the date rescheduled.

Officials say the park will be open Tuesday from 5-9 p.m.