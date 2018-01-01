2 occupants hospitalized after blast heavily damages home - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

OMAHA, NE (AP) -

Authorities say three people were injured when an explosion heavily damaged a home in southeast Omaha.

The blast heard for several blocks was reported around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Battalion Chief Keith Main says the house foundation was bowed out by the blast, and says firefighters had to work around a lot of debris.

It's unclear what caused the explosion. Metropolitan Utilities District spokeswoman Tracey Christensen says natural gas does not appear to be a cause.

Officials say Daniel Andersen was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he was listed Monday in critical condition.

His brother David Andersen and another person also were injured.
 

