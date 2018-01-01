South Dakota Farm & Ranch Conference set for Jan. 19-20 in Sioux Falls

The future of South Dakota farming will be center stage this month in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Farm Bureau's Young Farmer & Rancher program will host this year's Farm and Ranch Conference January 19-20 at the Downtown Hilton Garden Inn in Sioux Falls.

People attending the conference will learn new information on farm and ranching operations, as well as networking with others in the industry.

Registration is $50 and available by visiting www.sdfbf.org.

South Dakota Farm Bureau's Young Farmer & Rancher program is designed for young people in agriculture ages 18-35.

YF&R's mission is to involve young producers in educational programs that increase knowledge, develop leadership skills, and positively impact agriculture as a whole.