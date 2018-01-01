Sioux City couple welcomes a New Years baby

One Sioux City Family rang in the New Year, with a new baby boy.

"I was surprised, almost as soon as the ball dropped I had to come into the hospital, "said Erin Parsley, Mother

Derick Alexander and Erin Parsley welcomed baby Aderix into the world early this morning.

The name Aderix is a spin-off of the father's name of Derick. Aderix also inherited the father's middle name which is very special to the father who's first son came into the world this new year.

Derick says he hopes that this is the first of many great things for Aderix.

"I hope this is the beginning of the really really great things that are going to happen in his life, "said Derick Alexander, Father

The family received a number of gifts from Mercy Medical Center for being the first baby born in 2018, such as a crib, some clothing items, and a diaper cake.

Congratulation Derick and Erin on your New Years Baby.