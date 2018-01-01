With new year comes Voter ID requirements in Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

With new year comes Voter ID requirements in Iowa

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
(KTIV) -

A new year bring with it a change for Iowans when it comes to voting. 

Starting today, registered voters in Iowa will be asked to show their ID's at polling stations before they are able to vote. 

The ID can be one of the following: a driver's license, a non-operator's ID, a passport, a military ID, a veteran's ID or a voter ID card. 

If you don't have your ID with you, you can still cast a regular ballot.

You will be asked to sign an oath verifying your identity.

But these ID's will be required beginning on January 1, 2019 and must be signed before going to the polls.

Also beginning today, voters who request absentee ballots will be required to include their driver's license, non-operator's ID number, or voter ID number on the request form.

Additional Iowa voting information can be found on the Secretary of State's website. 

