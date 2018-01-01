UnityPoint Health, Amerigroup reach short-term extension on Medicaid

Some 54,000 UnityPoint Health patients coverage with Amerigroup for Medicaid has been extended, at least for now.

UnityPoint Health and Amerigroup announced a short term extension as discussions for a new contract continue.

The original contract was due to expire on December 31. A final decision is expected to be made on January 12.

Amerigroup is one of the two remaining managed care organizations or MCO's that participate in the state's medicaid program, Iowa Health Link.

had an agreement not been reached, UnityPoint Health would no longer be part of the provider network for Amerigroup.

Had this happened, UnityPoint hospitals, clinics and at-home services would no longer provide care for Amerigroup members beginning April 1, except for emergency care.

Individuals covered by the Amerigroup Medicaid plan do not need to make any changes to their doctors or health plan to continue their care with UnityPoint Health at this time.

Formal notice will be provided to identified Amerigroup patients/members, once a decision is reached.

