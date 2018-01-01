Another bitterly cold night ahead - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Another bitterly cold night ahead

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

**Wind Chill Advisory for most of Siouxland, including Sioux City, through Tuesday morning**

**Wind Chill Warning for eastern Siouxland through Tuesday morning**

It was a record cold morning start to the new year across much of Siouxland as Sioux City hit a low of -24 degrees! 

Tonight will be bitterly cold again with lows going into the teens below zero. 

Wind chills will again fall into the -20 to -40 degree range so a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning for most of Siouxland, including Sioux City, and a Wind Chill Warning will go through Tuesday morning for eastern Siouxland. 

We will warm up a little better on Tuesday with highs in the teens for many of us with a few 20s possible out west. 

We'll see a bit of a cold resurgence into the middle of the week and that will keep our highs near 10 from Wednesday through Friday with maybe even a few flurries on Thursday. 

There is a promise of a little warmer weather for the weekend as we could get into the low 20s by Saturday with highs approaching 30 on Sunday. 

With that warming trend over the weekend, we'll stand a slight chance of a light mix on Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers

