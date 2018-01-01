Prohm says Iowa State will 'right the ship'

Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm says the Cyclones will 'right the ship' after a loss to Texas on Monday.

Dylan Osetkowski scored a career-high 25 points with seven 3-pointers - including the go-ahead bucket with 33.5 seconds left in overtime - and Texas beat Iowa State 74-70 on Monday night to improve to 3-0 on the road.

Mohamed Bamba had 10 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks for the Longhorns (10-4, 1-1 Big 12), who have also beaten VCU and Alabama away from Austin this season.

Bamba blocked Cameron Lard under the basket with two minutes left in overtime, and Matt Coleman beat Nick Weiler-Babb off the dribble and got a reverse layup under Lard to put Texas ahead 67-63 with 1:41 to go.

Iowa State responded though, as Lard and Jackson scored in the paint to tie it at 67.

But as he had all night, Osetkowski pulled up from the elbow and calmly put Texas ahead by 3. Bamba redirected a Donovan Jackson floater, and Coleman iced it at the line.

"We'll right the ship," said Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm. "That's what I just talked to those guys about today, keep standing. I'm not trying to judge these guys. We want to win, without question, but I don't think you judge them. I want to see growth. I want to see growth in our team. We know what we have. I know these guys are getting better."

Jackson scored 24 points to lead Iowa State (9-4, 0-2), which is off to its first 0-2 start in league play since 2010-11. Lard added a career-best 21 points with 16 rebounds.

Iowa State plays at Oklahoma State on Saturday at 3:00 pm.