Sioux City city crews are working to fix a water main break on 3rd Street between Jones and Jackson.

That's right by the post office downtown and the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

Officials got the call just before 2:30 am Tuesday morning.

No word on how many customers are affected but with these subzero temperatures it's sure to be slick out there.

So if you usually take this route on your way to work or school you're going to want to find an alternative route.