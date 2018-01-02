Brief relief from the Arctic cold

After a record breaking new year's day, conditions will be warming up quite nicely for our Tuesday. Wind chills will still be in the 30s and even 40s below 0° potentially to start the day but SW winds will help us climb back into the teens and lower 20s later on this afternoon. A cold front then begins to track in tonight and this will bring a few clouds back to the region but precipitation should be minimal. A few snow showers will be possible, especially NE of Sioux City. It will cool us back down into the single digits and teens though by the latter half of the workweek and we look to stay colder as we step into the first weekend of 2018.

A few flurries are possible Thursday as well due to a weak disturbance that looks to progress through Siouxland. By this weekend, temperatures are moderating and we're looking at a fair amount of sunshine as high pressure keeps us in its grasp. Highs looks to rise back into the 20s and 30s above 0° which will feel like a heat wave compared to what we have been feeling. We even look to surge back above average. Another front will swing in by late in the day Sunday and this looks to start the cooling trend again as we step into next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer