In just five weeks, athletes from all around the world will descend on PyeongChang in pursuit of Olympic gold.

The 2018 Olympics will feature 15 winter sports in the mountains of South Korea.

Nearly 100 nations are expected to compete.

The venues are all set to host the 102 medal events.

Competition will kick off on February 8, a day before the opening ceremony, and run through February 25, the day of the closing ceremony.