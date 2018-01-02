NBC News announces Hoda Kotb is the new co-anchor of the Today Show

A big announcement Tuesday morning from the chairman of NBC News.

Andy Lack announced that Hoda Kotb is the new co-anchor of the Today Show.

The 53-year-old Kotb joins Savannah Guthrie in the anchor chair.

Kotb, who has been a regular fill-in anchor on the show, takes over for Matt Lauer who was dismissed from NBC News following allegations of sexual misconduct.

"Welcome to Today. It's 2018 and we are kicking off the year right because Hoda is officially the co-anchor of Today. Lets give her a round of applause. This has to be the most popular decision that NBC News has ever made. And I am so thrilled. I am pinching myself. I think we should send some medics to Alexandra, Virginia where my mom has likely fainted after hearing the open of that show. By the way it's a tradition around here you know. What's that? Lets play it one more time, and Hoda Kotb."