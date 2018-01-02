Firefighters rescued at least 16 people after a massive fire in New York

At least 16 people were rescued Tuesday morning from a burning building in the Bronx.

The six alarm fire broke out before 5:30 local time in the four story building.

More than three dozen units and 150 firefighters battled the thick smoke and flames.

At least 16 people, nine children and seven adults were hurt, though all are expected to be ok.

No word yet on what caused the blaze.



Daniel A. Nigro, the New York City Fire Commissioner said, "Numerous people were brought out of the building by firefighters. We have 16 people, seven adults and nine children. None with serious life threatening injuries. They've all been transported. They'll all be ok, thankfully."

Nigro said the fire started on the first floor or below in the furniture store and it rapidly traveled upwards on all floors of the building.