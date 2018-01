Crews battled a pipe that broke at the Howard Johnson hotel in downtown Sioux City, Tuesday.

Sioux City Fire Rescue says a fire sprinkler pipe broke causing water to pour out into the front lobby area of the hotel.

They say the broken pipe was caused by cold temperatures.

Sioux City Fire Rescue says they have received two calls today of pipes bursting due to the weather.

Repairs are being done to the fire sprinkler pipe and the hotel is still open for business.