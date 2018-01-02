UPDATE: Power restored to over 250 Sioux City residents

UPDATE:

Power has been restored to 253 Sioux city residents impacted by the outage.

According to Mid American, the energy was restored shortly before 12:20 p.m.

According to MidAmerican Energy, the cause of the failure near the 36 Street area was due to an equipment failure.

PREVIOUSLY:

Over 250 Sioux City residents are without power this afternoon.

According to MidAmerican Energy, the cause is an equipment failure.

Those impacted look to be near the 36th Street area of Sioux City.

They expect power to be restored to the 253 residents impacted by 2:30 p.m.

