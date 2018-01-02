Exercising your own way

NIA exercise is unique in that it allows you to move to your own body's comfort level.

Nia exercise has been around for quite some time and is unique in that it allows you to move to your own body's comfort level.

This exercise class is all about doing your own thing, whatever feels right.

"Nia" stands for "non-impact aerobics."

It is exercise fusion with elements of tai chi, yoga, tae kwon do, jazz and interpretive dance.

"By doing these kinds of classes where they are encouraging them to move at their own level in their own style in whatever way they can, the idea is to release tension within the body," said physical therapist at The Cleveland Clinic, Dawn Lorring.

Some have credited the program with relieving stress and anxiety, as well as increasing their overall well-being.

