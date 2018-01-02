Are low calorie wines worth it? - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Are low calorie wines worth it?

Posted:
(CNN) -

If you're a calorie-conscious wine lover, you've probably stumbled upon "skinny" wines.

They claim to provide the same delicious beverage, without all those pesky calories.

But are the calorie savings worth the compromise?

Flavor, aroma and balance matter when choosing a glass of wine but if you're on a diet, calorie content might be on your mind.

There are about one-hundred-twenty calories in a glass of white table wine.

But depending on the variety, "skinny" wines have fifteen- to thirty-percent fewer calories.

You could save anywhere from twenty to forty calories on a typical glass...

So where do the calorie savings come from?

It's not sugar - red wine contains less than a gram of sugar per glass; white wine has about 1-and-a-half grams in every glass.

Winemakers looking to control calories tend to lower the alcohol content.

Insisting the process maintains flavor, aroma, and feel of a full-alcohol wine.

But wine experts say the calorie savings from "skinny" wine is negligible, suggesting you savor every sip and tally up calories elsewhere.

