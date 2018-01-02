WHO is expected to classify "gaming disorder" as a mental health condition in 2018

If you or someone you may know obsessively plays video games, you might be diagnosed with a new mental disorder.

The World Health Organization is expected to include "gaming disorder" on its list of mental health conditions in 2018 as a part of addictive behaviors.

WHO defines the disorder as a "persistent or recurrent" behavior pattern of "sufficient severity to result in significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning."

A spokesman for the health organization says the new disorder entry "includes only a clinical description and not prevention and treatment options."

Some experts disagree with labeling this "addiction" as a "disorder."

According to research from a psychologist at Iowa State University, almost nine percent of children who play video games

In the United States are addicted. The research also found similar numbers globally.

The psychologist believes the increased availability of technology and broadband internet have contributed to gaming addictions.