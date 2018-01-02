Much of the US is starting 2018 with brutal cold and dangerous w - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Much of the US is starting 2018 with brutal cold and dangerous wind chills

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Bitterly cold temperatures have frozen much of the country in place, and forecasters say conditions are not expected to improve anytime soon, in fact, they are going to get worse.
 
Chicago's high on New Year's Day was a bone-chilling one degree, and conditions have not improved.

Morning commuters made their way to work Tuesday in sub-zero temperatures.
 
Classes at a Connecticut middle school were canceled after heating units on the roof froze, with crews elsewhere in the state working overtime to thaw infrastructure. 
 
The cold is not just miserable, but life-threatening. At least eight deaths in seven states are being attributed to the weather. 

The danger is not over. 116 million people are now impacted by wind chill advisories, with winter storm watches issued for as far south as coastal Georgia and Florida.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2qfaAtq

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.