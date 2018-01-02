Much of the US is starting 2018 with brutal cold and dangerous wind chills

Bitterly cold temperatures have frozen much of the country in place, and forecasters say conditions are not expected to improve anytime soon, in fact, they are going to get worse.



Chicago's high on New Year's Day was a bone-chilling one degree, and conditions have not improved.

Morning commuters made their way to work Tuesday in sub-zero temperatures.



Classes at a Connecticut middle school were canceled after heating units on the roof froze, with crews elsewhere in the state working overtime to thaw infrastructure.



The cold is not just miserable, but life-threatening. At least eight deaths in seven states are being attributed to the weather.

The danger is not over. 116 million people are now impacted by wind chill advisories, with winter storm watches issued for as far south as coastal Georgia and Florida.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2qfaAtq