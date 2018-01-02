Cold, but not as bitter, in coming days

Just after midnight Sioux City's low temperature hit -28 degrees shattering yet another record low here in Sioux City for the third consecutive day.

However, by this afternoon temperatures started to warm up some with many of us getting into the teens with even some 20s in western Siouxland.

Some clouds were spreading in during the afternoon and we could see some flurries from those clouds during the evening hours.

Tonight will not be nearly as cold with lows a within a few degrees of zero for all of us.

Tomorrow should give us plenty of sunshine with highs near 10.

We'll go back down below zero by Wednesday night with more clouds on Thursday and maybe even a couple of flurries with highs again near 10.

We'll have to wait until the weekend to see better warming when Saturday could give us highs in the low 20s with low 30s possible on Sunday.

Sunday does give us a slight chance of a little light rain or light snow but it's not looking like anything heavy.

Then cooler weather returns next week with highs falling into the 20s on Monday and the teens return on Tuesday.