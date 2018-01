It's official. Two candidates will face off for the District 6 seat in the Iowa House during a special election on January 16th.

Iowa's Secretary of State says Democrat Rita DeJong, and Republican Jacob Bossman, filed nomination papers to run in the race to replace Jim Carlin. Carlin won a special election, last month, to replace Senator Bill Anderson in the Iowa Senate's 3rd District. Anderson resigned to take over as executive director of the Cherokee Area Economic Development Corporation.