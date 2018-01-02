AG REPORT: Iowa Cover-Crop Insurance webinar set for Wednesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

AG REPORT: Iowa Cover-Crop Insurance webinar set for Wednesday

Posted:
(KTIV) -

Tomorrow farmers can learn about a new Cover-Crop Insurance project through the Iowa Department of Agriculture. 

The new three-year initiative is funded by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

The initiative rewards cover crop use in the state through a five-dollars per acre insurance premium discount.

Tomorrow, leaders will host a webinar at 1 p.m. to answer questions.

Those interested in the webinar are asked to visit the Iowa Farm Bureau's website. 
 

