AG REPORT: Iowa Cover-Crop Insurance webinar set for Wednesday

Tomorrow farmers can learn about a new Cover-Crop Insurance project through the Iowa Department of Agriculture.
The new three-year initiative is funded by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
The initiative rewards cover crop use in the state through a five-dollars per acre insurance premium discount.
Tomorrow, leaders will host a webinar at 1 p.m. to answer questions.
Those interested in the webinar are asked to visit the Iowa Farm Bureau's website.
