Candidate for Iowa governor wants to make mental health a "prior - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Candidate for Iowa governor wants to make mental health a "priority"

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Iowa has two regional institutes to serve Iowans dealing with mental illness. One is in Cherokee, and the other in is Independence.

There used to be four regional institutes, but facilities in Clarinda and Mount Pleasant were closed when, in 2015, Governor Terry Branstad vetoed funding necessary to keep them open.

If elected governor, Democratic State Senator Nate Boulton would re-open those facilities to help make mental health issues a priority, again. "We've seen two of our state's four mental health institutes close down, and we've seen the state's Medicaid system privatized and as a result threaten the security of the mental health system at the community level with providers failing to get reimbursements in adequate ways" said Sen. Nate Boulton, (D) Candidate for Iowa Governor. "So, we've got to make it a priority"

Last spring, Boulton introduced a bill to reopen the two closed facilities. But, Boulton says the bill never even got a subcommittee hearing in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.