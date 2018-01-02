Candidate for Iowa governor wants to make mental health a "priority"

Iowa has two regional institutes to serve Iowans dealing with mental illness. One is in Cherokee, and the other in is Independence.

There used to be four regional institutes, but facilities in Clarinda and Mount Pleasant were closed when, in 2015, Governor Terry Branstad vetoed funding necessary to keep them open.

If elected governor, Democratic State Senator Nate Boulton would re-open those facilities to help make mental health issues a priority, again. "We've seen two of our state's four mental health institutes close down, and we've seen the state's Medicaid system privatized and as a result threaten the security of the mental health system at the community level with providers failing to get reimbursements in adequate ways" said Sen. Nate Boulton, (D) Candidate for Iowa Governor. "So, we've got to make it a priority"

Last spring, Boulton introduced a bill to reopen the two closed facilities. But, Boulton says the bill never even got a subcommittee hearing in the Republican-controlled Senate.