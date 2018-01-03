Nebraska speaker says don't always expect to win

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer says he's confident lawmakers will have a positive, productive session this year but acknowledged he may be more optimistic than others.



Scheer made the comments Wednesday as he outlined a rough schedule for the new session. He reminded his fellow senators that they won't win on every issue.



Scheer says public hearings on bills will begin on Jan. 16. Lawmakers will spend the first 10 days of the session introducing new bills.



Gov. Pete Ricketts is scheduled to outline his agenda to lawmakers in his annual State of the State address on Jan. 10.



Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican will discuss issues facing the courts in his State of the Judiciary speech on Jan. 18.

Nebraska lawmakers will begin their 2018 session with a looming state revenue shortfall that could make it harder to pass new spending measures or tax cuts.



Watch Live: Nebraska Legislative Session starts at 10 a.m.



Senators will spend some of the 60-day session debating familiar issues, including proposals to lower income and property taxes. But lawmakers and Gov. Pete Ricketts have said balancing the budget is their top priority during the session that begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.



State budget officials have said Nebraska faces a projected $173.3 million shortfall in the current two-year budget cycle.



The revenue shortfall could force lawmakers to cut services, take from cash funds outside of the general fund, or withdraw money from the state's emergency cash reserve. Raising taxes is likely off the table because it would face strong opposition.



