Senate returns after holiday break

Two Democrats are set to be sworn into the U.S. Senate, narrowing the Republican majority and complicating efforts by GOP Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to advance the White House's legislative agenda before the November midterm elections.

Congress welcomes two new members to Capitol today when the U.S. Senate returns from the holiday break.

Doug Jones will fill the seat that Jeff Sessions vacated to take on the role of U.S. Attorney General in the Trump administration.

The Alabama Democrat won a hotly contested special election against Republican Roy Moore in December.

The other new Senator to be sworn in today was selected to replace former Senator Al Franken from Minnesota.



The governor of Minnesota chose Tina Smith to complete the former Democratic Senator's term. Franken resigned last month after he was accused of sexual misconduct.