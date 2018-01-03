Senate returns after holiday break - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Senate returns after holiday break

Posted:

(NBC News) -

Congress welcomes two new members to Capitol today when the U.S. Senate returns from the holiday break.

The newest elected U.S. Senator will be sworn into the United States Congress Wednesday.

Doug Jones will fill the seat that Jeff Sessions vacated to take on the role of U.S. Attorney General in the Trump administration.

The Alabama Democrat won a hotly contested special election against Republican Roy Moore in December.

The other new Senator to be sworn in today was selected to replace former Senator Al Franken from Minnesota.

The governor of Minnesota chose Tina Smith to complete the former Democratic Senator's term. Franken resigned last month after he was accused of sexual misconduct. 

