Rat grounds plane

Authorities have placed an Alaska Airlines plane out of service after a rat was spotted jumping from the jet way into the aircraft.

Officials say the incident occurred around 8:30 Tuesday morning as the flight was boarding in Oakland for a departure to Portland.

Any passengers onboard the aircraft were deplaned.

Most of the 110 passengers were rebooked on another flight later in the day.

Some passengers are scheduled to fly out on Wednesday.

The plane will return to service after it has been certified rodent-free by a professional exterminator.

Officials said the plane will also be examined to ensure no damage has been done.