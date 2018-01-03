Airbnb offers unique alternatives for short term stays in Sioux City

Short term rental company Airbnb is growing across the country, including right here in Sioux City.

There have been nearly 600 guests that have come to Sioux City in 2017 using the popular short-term rental company, that has helped renters with $64,000 is supplemental income in the past year.

Brittany Lesline who manages an Airbnb property here in Sioux City says offering unique short-term rentals compared to hotels is a great way to bring people to the community.

"You know the hotels in Sioux City are great, but this is a unique place to stay so I think it has boosted the travel to and from Sioux City, "said Brittany Lesline, AirBnB Property Manager.

In addition to the supplemental income the property owners receive, Iowa is receiving revenue through a historic tax agreement that allows Airbnb to collect taxes on behalf of the host for all Iowa Bookings.

This agreement is in accordance with both Woodbury County and Iowa State Sales taxes as well as municipal hotel taxes.