Temperatures start to moderate across Siouxland

**Wind Chill Advisory in effect for parts of Siouxland from 9 PM Wednesday until 9 AM Thursday**

We finally caught a break from the frigid cold Tuesday afternoon, but a cold front has been moving through the region, and this looks to cool us down yet again. Highs will fall back towards 10° with colder reading NE of town and temps in the lower teens SW of Sioux City. Lows look to fall back into the sub-zero level with lows tumbling into the upper single digits below 0°. High pressure will move in behind it giving us lots of sunshine today but a front then begins to move in and this will bring the clouds back for our Thursday.

A few flurries are possible as well. By Friday into this weekend, we begin to feel some effects of this boundary as our temps begin to moderate. Highs looks to go from the teens Friday to the 20s and 30s Friday and Saturday. Conditions look to remain quiet as we step forward as well with our next chance at precipitation not arriving until Sunday. A system looks to move into the Plains bringing the shot at a bit of a wintry mix. At the moment precipitation is looking fairly light but continue to stay tuned. Temperatures then start cooling back into the 20s as we progress into the middle of next week with partly to mostly sunny skies expected.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer